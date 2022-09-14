IMD issues Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, cities to get heavy rainfall from Thursday | BL SONI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert (moderate to heavy rainfall) for Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. A cyclonic circulation is likely to increase the intensity of rainfall over the weekend as well. There is also an orange alert for Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

According to the IMD, the circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, resulting in heavy rainfall over the Konkan belt and parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall (100mm is considered as heavy rainfall).

IMD official KS Hosalikar indicated a well-marked low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh and a low-pressure belt from Maharashtra to the Goa coast. He said the monsoon will therefore remain active in the state for the next three to four days.

The IMD has also mentioned a few expected impacts of heavy rainfall, including water logging in low-lying areas, the possibility of danger to very old buildings, and transport disruptions. Regarding the wind speed, officials said that there is a possibility of occasional gusty winds with speeds reaching 60 kmph along and off the coast.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 24.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 30.5 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity of 95%. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.5 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 95%.

The city also witnessed a good air day on Tuesday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 14, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 25, 19, and 25, respectively.