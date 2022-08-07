IMD issues 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall alert in Mumbai for next 3 days

Photo: Representative Image

A rainfall warning for Mumbai has been updated by the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), from yellow alert ‘heavy rainfall’ to orange alert ‘very heavy rainfall for the next three days. A fishermen's warning has also been given for the north and south coasts of Maharashtra.

Other districts of the state like Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Pune have been given a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) by the IMD.

According to the IMD, strong gusty winds are expected over the coast of Maharashtra with the wind speed reaching up to 65 kmph over the next four days. “Fishermen are advised not to venture off the coast,” said the IMD warning notice.

According to IMD official KS Hosalikar, the intensity of the monsoon is likely to increase over parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra as a five-day severe warning for the state has also been declared.

“Citizens are requested to take precautions while venturing outside, especially near water bodies,” added the official.

According to IMD, well-marked low-pressure areas have been formed near Odisha and the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh which is resulting in good rainfall over Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, and Telangana, Chattisgarh and other parts of the country.

The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz on Sunday was 25.0 °C and the maximum at 31.3 °C, also the relative humidity was at 95 per cent. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.6 °C and a maximum temperature of 30.6 °C with a relative humidity of 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city also witnessed good air day quality on Sunday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Sunday, Mumbai recorded a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 14, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 53, 31, and 29 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.