IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states; moderate rains for Maharashtra | Photo: Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states across the country during the next 2-3 days, however, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall will be likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra.

According to the IMD, a monsoon trough at mean sea level is running south of its normal position. It is likely to persist in the same location during next 2-3 days resulting in heavy rainfall across various states throughout the country.

“Also, a cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower & middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height, which could lead to heavy rainfall,” the IMD added.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Konkan, Goa and Gujarat region over next two days. However, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are very likely.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in the next three days over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days,” added the weather department.

The rainfall over Mumbai in the last 24 hours remained below 16.5 mm (millimetres), with Santacruz recording 7.3 mm, while Colaba recorded 16.4 mm.

According to IMD, Mumbai experiences very heavy showers when the rainfall crosses the 100 mm mark.