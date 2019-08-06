IMD forecasts few spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs for today

After heavy downpour over the weekend bringing the city to a halt, the rainfall activity over Mumbai receded on Monday. Now, the IMD has predicted a few spells of rain in the city and its suburbs for Tuesday. It has, however, issued an orange alert for Thane on Tuesday, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has also predicted that Palghar, which witnessed extremely heavy rain over the weekend, may receive heavy rain at isolated places.

IMD officials told the Indian Express, “Light to moderate rainfall is very likely in Mumbai and heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.” Skymet also said rain intensity will remain low till August 9. “Systems allowing heavy to very heavy rain over north Konkan, including Mumbai, have weakened. Only light to moderate showers are now expected, giving much-needed relief and time for water to recede from flooded areas. The city is not likely to have any problem till August 9 as sporadic spells of moderate showers are expected,” Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet told the Indian Express.

The India Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rains for Mumbai, and heavy rains in isolated places in adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for Tuesday. The IMD bulletin on Monday also informed that Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts could receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday, followed by extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday. Other districts in the state would receive light to moderate rains between Tuesday and Thursday, it said.