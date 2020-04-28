IMCT projects 75K COVID-19 positve cases by May end in Mumbai

Mumbai: It’s now official. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has projected that there will be 75,000 COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai by end of May 2020, of which 12,000 positive symptomatic cases and 63,000 positive asymptomatic cases projected by extrapolating current trends.

BMC, in its internal presentation on April 24, which is in FPJ’s possession, has, however, said that it has launched the implementation of COVID-19 response strategy whereby all symptomatic patients will be sent to the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and all asymptomatic patients to be housed in special facilities. There are 5589 COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths so far in Mumbai.

For symptomatic patients, BMC has already putin place 5,000 beds across major hospitals and capacity is being augmented at JJ, GTand Seven Hills hospitals. About 250 ICU beds re already available.

As far as facilities for asymptomatic patients are concerned, there are 25,000- plus isolation beds at hotels, lodges and marriage halls and sports complexes, 350- plus municipal schools being prepared to create additional capacity of 35,000 beds and stand by jumbo facilities like marriage halls and gymkhanas with 20,000 beds. Daily average tests done increased by 11X from 300 tests per day in March to 2,200 in April. Public lab capacity has been enhanced by 4X.