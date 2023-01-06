IMC Awards 2022: 10 police officials, including 3 women, bag award for 'outstanding public service'

IMC Awards 2022: Mumbai Police gets felicitated | File

Mumbai: IMC Centenary Trust today on Thursday felicitated the city police and acknowledged their 'outstanding public service' in keeping Mumbai safe for its people. In recognition of their outstanding services, the awards were conferred to 10 police officials, including three policewomen. The IMC Awards for Mumbai Police Personnel for Outstanding Public Service 2019-2022 was held at the IMC Headquarters in Churchgate, Mumbai.

Vivek Phansalkar IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai bestowed the awards to the achievers while congratulating the team members for their selfless and courageous deeds while on line of duty. He addressed the gathering and said, "I would like to thank IMC for hosting this award ceremony to recognize the efforts and hardwork of the Mumbai Police. We are proud to be associated with IMC Centenary Trust for instituting this awards which is a encouraging recognition from the society."

According to an official document accessed by FPJ, the awardees were presented trophies and citation for recognition of their hardwork along with being handed over a cheque of INR 1 lakh each by the IMC. Also, the awards came in various categories of excellence.

Take a look at the list of awardees:

1. Police Asst. Sub-Inspector, Late Shri Arvind Janardhan Khot

Category - Making Supreme Sacrifice While Performing Duty

Late Shri Arvind Janardhan Khot |

2. Police Constable, Shri Vikram Jaisingh Desai

Category - A Most Courageous Act To Safeguard Human Lives And Property To Maintain Law And Order While On Duty Or Otherwise

Shri Vikram Jaisingh Desai |

3. Woman Police Inspector, Smt. Manisha Ajit Shirke

Category - Help Provided To Women And Juvenile Victims And Best Investigation Done In This Regards

Smt. Manisha Ajit Shirke |

4. Woman Police Inspector, Smt. Supriya Patil

Category - Innovative Work For Improving The Delivery System Or For Better Homeland Security

Smt. Supriya Patil |

5. Police Inspector, Shri Shashikant Babi Padave

Category - Best Detection Of Crime

Shri Shashikant Babi Padave |

6. Assistant Police Inspector, Shri Ashok Dhamale

Best Conviction Of Crime

Shri Ashok Dhamale |

7. Police Inspector, Shri Sadanand Yerekar

Best Recovery Of Property Involved In Crime

Shri Sadanand Yerekar |

8. Asst. Police Inspector, Shri Amol Kadam

Outstanding Work Done To Curb Narcotic Drug Menace Under NDPS Act

Shri Amol Kadam |

9. Woman Asst. Police Inspector, Smt. Savita Bhimrao Kadam

Best Investigation To Crack A Complex Cybercrime

Smt. Savita Bhimrao Kadam |

10. Police Naik, Shri Chitrangadh Maruti Bana

Outstanding Work Done By Traffic Department

Shri Chitrangadh Maruti Bana |

IMC had instituted these awards as a mark of appreciation to the Mumbai Police in maintaining law and order and in safeguarding the citizens. The Award came into being in the year 2016 in consultation with the then Police Commissioner, Mr. Dattatray D. Padsalgikar.

The process of inviting nominations and shortlisting was done by the officer designated by the Police Commissioner and for final selection process from shortlisted nominations for each category took place jointly by IMC and designated officer. “There were quality nominations received for the awards and every submission told a compelling story of exceptional service, care and duty. It feels great to recognize and reward the gallant acts of the real life heroes," said IMC President Mr. Anant Singhania.