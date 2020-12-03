IMA to protest against allowing Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries on Dec 8 in Maha

Pune (Maharashtra): Indian Medical Association has decided to protest in Maharashtra on December 8 against the government's decision allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform several surgeries. IMA has also decided to withdraw all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am to 6 pm on December 11.

In a press note, IMA stated that the association has decided to fight against the gazette notification published by the Central Council of Indian Medicine on November 20, 2020. In this notification, about 58 surgical procedures which include General Surgery, Urology, Surgical Gastroenterology, ENT, Ophthalmology and Dental medicine are notified by CCIM that Ayurveda postgraduates in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra are mandated to undergo training to independently perform the procedures.

"CCIM has claimed that these all are originally Ayurvedic surgeries. They have given some Sanskrit names to all these surgeries and claiming them to be Ayurvedic surgeries but they are from modern medicine. So, we have decided to protest throughout Maharashtra. The effect of this notification will be on the medical students who are working hard to get their degrees," said Avinash Bhondwe, IMA state president.