IMA of Mira-Bhayandar on warpath against govt’s mixopathy formula

Toeing lines of their counterparts across the country, the Mira Bhayandar unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also demanded immediate withdrawal of the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification which authorizes post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to train themselves for performing general surgical procedures.

A delegation of doctors and surgeons led by IMA president - Dr Vivek Diwedi and past president - Dr Rajeev Agarwal interacted with media persons to clear their stand on the issue and throw light on their future plan of action to register their protest against the illogical notification.

“We are not against Ayurveda or the progress of any other pathy, but by mixing and bringing a system in which an Ayurvedic doctor performs surgeries will be dangerous. It takes six years to complete MBBS, and after clearing NEET it takes 3 years to complete surgery training and three years more for becoming a super-specialist. It’s an educational journey of 12 years and the government wants to transform a BAMS into a jack-of-all-trades via a two-year course. It’s like asking a cobbler to perform stitches on a human body.” said Dr Agarwal.

“The CCIM should develop its own technical expertise for surgeries in the discipline of AYUSH and practice them. Mixing of streams is not a solution, in fact, if implemented it will not only jeopardize the entire medical system but is bound to pose a grave threat to public health in the entire country,” said Dr Dwivedi.

Apart from following directions from its parent body including withdrawal of non-essential and non-Covid services on 11, December, the local IMA unit will hold demonstrations in various parts of the twin-city to register their protest against the notification which allows post-graduate scholars of Ayurveda to perform 58 specified surgeries.