IMA not in favour of BMC’s decisions, senior doctors have said, it is dangerous to keep suspected covid patients indoors

Mumbai Indian Medical Association has opposed the decision of BMC stating covid testing prescribed by the private medical practitioners will not be applicable.

For which they have also written a letter to the CM saying it will be a major setback to the private doctors. Senior doctors said that it is not possible to keep the suspected covid patients indoors and it will lead to spread of infection to other patients and to them also.

This comes after BMC learnt that many private doctors were recommending tests to asymptomatic people under family pressure. “Such policy is being worked out and the main objective is to prioritise testing.

Only symptomatic people are supposed to be tested after physical examination. This policy will reduce the load on labs,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive officer, BMC. According to the new policy, high risk contacts will have to remain in institutional quarantine and only medical officers from the public health department will be able to refer them for covid tests.