IMA not in favour of BMC’s decisions, senior doctors have said, it is dangerous to keep suspected covid patients indoors

Mumbai Indian Medical Association has opposed the decision of BMC stating covid testing prescribed by the private medical practitioners will not be applicable.
For which they have also written a letter to the CM saying it will be a major setback to the private doctors. Senior doctors said that it is not possible to keep the suspected covid patients indoors and it will lead to spread of infection to other patients and to them also.
This comes after BMC learnt that many private doctors were recommending tests to asymptomatic people under family pressure. “Such policy is being worked out and the main objective is to prioritise testing.
Only symptomatic people are supposed to be tested after physical examination. This policy will reduce the load on labs,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive officer, BMC. According to the new policy, high risk contacts will have to remain in institutional quarantine and only medical officers from the public health department will be able to refer them for covid tests.
Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, IMA Maharashtra said if the new provision is implemented it will cripple the indoor bed strength in the entire jurisdiction of Mumbai as existing available bed strength and will also affect non-COVID patients.
“We definitely need COVID tests on patients to safeguard the private healthcare institutions, doctors & The COVID tests in private HCOs cater medico legal barriers for the practitioners.” However, a formal circular had not been issued until Friday night as several BMC officials have opposed the move.
Dr Parthiv Sanghvi, Former Secretary, IMA Maharashtra said the covid testing and easy availability of the same is the key for early diagnosis and treatment. Instead of doing the test when too many symptoms have developed.
“Prescription of any qualified doctor, it is essential to get the test done. I agree our numbers will increase, but at the same time we will be able to avoid spread from asymptomatic Covid positive cases to the community.”
He added that the new policy will increase their workload, but the department will create a standard operating procedure. “People need not feel scared to be in quarantine as we have enough rooms in lodges, hotels, hostels, and dormitories. Besides, as soon as people test negative, they will be allowed to go home.”