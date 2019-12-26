I’m with NCP only: Mohite Patil makes a ghar wapsi

Mumbai: After mass exodus, now NCP may witness some ghar wapsi. Former deputy chief minister and cooperative sector baron Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil on Wednesday toom NCP by surprise, when he disclosed that he is still with the party.

He said he had never migrated to BJP unlike his son and former MP Ranjit Sinh Mohite-Patil in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

Mohite-Patil met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the occasion of the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune and exchanged pleasantries. NCP had distanced itself with Mohite Patil senior and his son during Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Mohite-Patil told FPJ, "I am in NCP. I had met Pawar on two to three occasions after the LS polls”. He further declined to divulge his future course of action.

NCP insiders, however, said it was Mohite-Patil's complete U-turn because of JP's failure to retain power. "Mohite-Patil is associated with cooperative and private sugar mills which badly need financial help. BJP-led government had recommended the loan from the National Cooperative Development Corporation but the proposal has been stayed by the MVA government. He now has no option but to revive rapport with Pawar,'' an NCP leader from western Maharashtra said.

NCP and Pawar was hurt over Mohite-Patil's inability to restrain his son from joining BJP. Pawar also was displeased over Mohite-Patil's absence in the party's campaign in both Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Mohite-Patil's supporters worked for BJP nominee Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar who defeated NCP’s Sanjay Mama Shinde.

During LS polls, PM Modi's move to facilitate Mohite-Patil to recognize his contribution to the cooperative sector did not go down well in the NCP rank and file. Although Mohite-Patil did not officially join BJP unlike his son, he kept himself aloof from NCP's functioning.

In the run-up to Lok Sabha and assembly elections, over 35 NCP leaders including former ministers Padamsinh Patil and his son Rana Jagjit Singh, Madhukar Pichad and his son Vaibhav Pichad had left NCP for BJP.

NCP state chief Jayant Patil had announced that it will take turncoats back into NCP on merit. He recently disclosed that many of the MLAs who had joined the BJP before the elections were in touch with the party.