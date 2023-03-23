'Illegal' sea dargah in Mahim demolished by BMC officials after Raj Thackeray's warning

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished a dargah in Mahim a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray issued an ultimatum.

Thackeray said that the dargah was being built illegally in the Arabian Sea and warned that the MNS would build a Ganpati temple at the same place if it wasn't razed soon.

A team of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with heavy police bandobast, a JCB and other equipment, swooped onto the so-called 'mazaar' (grave) of an unknown person that had manifested on a tiny islet a few metres away from the Mahim sea-shore.

The BMC-police teams examined it thoroughly, removed the flagpoles with green and white flags, other paraphernalia on and around the 'mazaar' and then rolled a bulldozer which reduced it to dust.

The purported 'mazaar', covered with a green cloth, garlands and flower-chadars, used to attract a few devotees who would wade through knee-deep sea-water for a few metres to visit the site and offer prayers there.

The development came after Raj Thackeray pulled the ears of the state government, Mumbai Police and civic administration, and drew their attention to the potential security threat lurking there.