Illegal Denim Unit Sealed In Bhiwandi After Mayor Narayan Choudhary's Surprise Inspection | Videos |

Bhiwandi: In a strong message against illegal industrial activities and rising pollution in the city, Narayan Choudhary personally led an inspection drive in Bhiwandi and ordered the immediate sealing of an unauthorized jeans wash factory operating in the Prabhag Samiti-1 area after officials found large quantities of chemicals, unhygienic conditions and alleged discharge of untreated industrial waste into a nearby drain.

The action was taken during a citywide inspection conducted by the mayor along with officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) as part of the ongoing nullah-cleaning and anti-illegal activity campaign ahead of the monsoon season.

According to civic officials, Mayor Narayan Choudhary himself visited several sensitive locations across the city to review sanitation work, illegal industrial activities and environmental violations. During the inspection, his team noticed suspicious operations inside a denim wash unit allegedly functioning without mandatory civic permissions and pollution clearances.

Upon entering the premises, the mayor found chemical containers, industrial dyes and washing materials being used under extremely poor sanitary and safety conditions. Officials also noticed that the factory lacked proper waste treatment facilities and basic environmental safeguards.

Sources present during the inspection said the mayor became visibly upset after seeing the condition inside the unit and the manner in which polluted wastewater was allegedly being discharged directly into a nearby drain flowing through a residential locality.

Officials said untreated chemical water released from such illegal jeans processing units has become a growing environmental concern in Bhiwandi, where several unauthorized denim wash factories allegedly continue to operate without pollution control systems. Residents in many areas have repeatedly complained about foul smell, contaminated drains and increasing pollution caused by industrial chemical discharge.

Taking serious note of the violations, the mayor immediately instructed civic officials to seal the premises and initiate legal action against those responsible. Acting on his orders, officials from Prabhag Samiti-1 sealed the factory on the spot and began inspection of the chemicals and materials stored inside the unit.

Speaking after the action, Mayor Narayan Choudhary said the civic administration would continue strict enforcement drives against illegal factories and businesses violating environmental norms.

“Bhiwandi cannot be allowed to turn into a pollution hub because of illegal industrial activities. Factories releasing chemical waste into drains are putting public health and the environment at risk. No violation will be tolerated and strict action will continue,” the mayor said.

Environment Officer Sunil Bhoir confirmed that the unit had been sealed following the mayor’s directions. He further stated that a detailed report would be sent to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board office in Kalyan recommending further action under pollution control regulations.

Meanwhile BNMC Prabhag Samiti-1 in-charge Assistant comishner Maqsoom Sheikh said immediate action was initiated as soon as the illegal factory came under the civic body’s notice.

The crackdown has reportedly triggered panic among operators of unauthorized industrial units across the city, while local residents have welcomed the mayor’s direct intervention and the administration’s tough stand against pollution-causing factories.

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