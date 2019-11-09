I’ll fulfil my father’s dream, says Uddhav Thackeray

“Whatever we do, we do that openly. We have met lea­d­ers of other party in broad day­light. If we were liars, we would not have done it openly,” he said.

Speaking on Fadnavis’ allegations of not responding to calls, Uddhav stated he has done it deliberately. “If BJP was not ready to share equal number of portfolios, then what’s the point in talking? We knew they won’t accept our demand,” he said.

The Sena chief also asserted that his decision on the CM’s post stands because people of Maharashtra want a Sena CM and they will get it.

He also affirmed that Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis together promised the Sena chief that the two parties will have equal share in power in the following govt.

“Deep underneath Fadnavis ji knows who is speaking the truth. Earlier, I told Amitji I will fulfil my father’s dream of having a Sena CM in state, with or without BJP support,” he said.

If Sena feels it right to join hands with NCP and Congress, the parties which once labelled the Sena as goons of Hindutva. Uddhav questioned, “BJP formed a govt with Mehbooba Mufti was that right? Modi went to Nawaz Sharif’s birthday, was that right?”

The Sena chief stated BJP can go ahead and form a govt with whatever numbers they have, Sena will not create any obstacle. But if they fail, Sena will prove a majority on the floor of the house.

On BJP trying to poach Sena MLAs, Uddhav stated, “Let them try, we will see.” BJP may have earlier poached MLAs from other parties, but with Sena they need to think more than a hundred times.

On Sena legislators being kept at a hotel, Uddhav stated, “They are the MLAs of my party. I am the one who decides where to keep them.”