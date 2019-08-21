IL&FS payment default case: Day 2 of questioning for Manohar Joshi; partner Rajan Shirodkar in probe

Mumbai: The money laundering probe in the alleged Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) payment default case involving the development of Dadar’s Kohinoor Square tower has gathered further steam.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned former chief minister Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi and his former business associate Rajan Shirodkar for over eight hours on Tuesday.
Unmesh was questioned for over seven hours on Monday in response to the ED summons served on him, his former partner in the Kohinoor CTNL and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on August 16. Thackeray has been asked to join the probe on August 22.
Emerging out of the long questioning session, late in the evening, Joshi told reporters that he shared the relevant information as sought by the probe agency. The questioning of Shirodkar is likely to continue even Wednesday, sources revealed.
Meanwhile, ED sources said, both Joshi and Shirodkar were queried about their partnership, investment, loan and equity details in the company which was floated to develop the Kohinoor Square building on the now defunct Kohinoor Mills No. 3 at an estimated cost of Rs 421 crore, for which IL&FS had made an investment of Rs 225 crore a decade ago.
However, by 2008, IL&FS recorded a loss and surrendered its share for Rs 90 crore, there by suffering a loss of Rs 135 crore. Thackeray meanwhile, quit the company after selling his shares the same year, according to the ED probe.
Thereafter in 2011, Kohinoor CTNL entered into an agreement to sell certain premises of the tower to IL&FS in order to settle the loan amount and again defaulted, the ED probe revealed.
The alleged deal came under spotlight after the ED took over a case registered by the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), alleging cheating and forgery by the IL&FS group and its managing committee between 2010 and 2018. The charge sheet in the case was filed last week.
ED sources said that some officials of Kohinoor CTNL had earlier been quizzed by the agency.
