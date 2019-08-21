IL&FS payment default case: Day 2 of questioning for Manohar Joshi; partner Rajan Shirodkar in probe

Mumbai: The money laundering probe in the alleged Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) payment default case involving the development of Dadar’s Kohinoor Square tower has gathered further steam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned former chief minister Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi and his former business associate Rajan Shirodkar for over eight hours on Tuesday.

Unmesh was questioned for over seven hours on Monday in response to the ED summons served on him, his former partner in the Kohinoor CTNL and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on August 16. Thackeray has been asked to join the probe on August 22.

Emerging out of the long questioning session, late in the evening, Joshi told reporters that he shared the relevant information as sought by the probe agency. The questioning of Shirodkar is likely to continue even Wednesday, sources revealed.

Meanwhile, ED sources said, both Joshi and Shirodkar were queried about their partnership, investment, loan and equity details in the company which was floated to develop the Kohinoor Square building on the now defunct Kohinoor Mills No. 3 at an estimated cost of Rs 421 crore, for which IL&FS had made an investment of Rs 225 crore a decade ago.