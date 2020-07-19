IIT-Bombay to follow ‘Flip Classroom’ model

Paving the way forward for online classes, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) plans on following the 'Flip Classroom' model for the first semester. Faculty members of the institute said virtual education will be conducted through a combination of pre-recorded online lectures and live interactive sessions on a daily basis. The institute aims to start the academic year from August 10, 2020.

Online education will mostly include daily three hours of pre-recorded online classes and two hours of live interactive virtual sessions, said Amit Sethi, professor of electrical engineering of IIT Bombay.

Sethi said, "We are planning to conduct online education following the flip classroom model which includes a combination of pre-recorded online lectures and live interactive sessions. The time frame needs to be finalised by respective faculty but mostly we will conduct three hours of pre-recorded online lectures and two hours of live interactive sessions daily."

The main aim of this model is to allow students to access pre-recorded sessions whenever they have time. Sethi added, "Online education depends entirely on internet bandwidth and technical accessibility. Students can access pre-recorded lectures later whenever they can because some students may not have internet availability throughout the day. Also, live interactive sessions can serve as doubt solving classes where students can raise queries and teachers can explain concepts at length."

Around 50 to 60 students will be part of a single online class, said another professor of IIT. The professor said, "The final number of students per online session will be decided by respective faculty members. Around 50 to 60 students per online class are manageable. Some concepts require an in-depth explanation so professors can conduct these lectures with a comparatively less number of students."

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay told The Free Press Journal, "All online lectures, sessions and study material will be saved on our system so that students can have access to them whenever they want to learn. Also, there are some Swayam Prabha channels on Doordarshan and we are looking at the possibility whether certain specific courses can be imparted through TV. We are open to all possibilities. If students have queries they can contact the professors via internet or phone."

On June 24, IIT Bombay announced the next semester will be run purely in the online mode for the safety of students on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.