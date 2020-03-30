IIT Bombay creates Corontine and SAFE app to track quarantine coronavirus carriers

A team at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) along with professional alumni, have built Corontine, a platform and mobile application to track potential or suspected (asymptomatic) carriers. This app helps to track asymptomatic carriers or people who have been infected but do not show any sign or symptoms of the COVID-19, to check if they confine to their quarantined zones.

The platform and app can be helpful to authorities to register the asymptomatic carriers and track them to remain confined to their quarantined zones. It allows to geo-fence regions and automatically generates alerts (sms or email) if users move out of the quarantined zone. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, professor of the department of computer science and engineering, IIT Bombay, said, "Instead of deploying physical manpower to monitor quarantine areas, authorities can now use this app to keep a track. The manpower can used for other purposes wherever necessary."

IIT Bombay has presented this application to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). An official of IIT Bombay said, "We have presented this application to BMC authorities so that they can track patients who have been kept in quarantine facilities. We are still awaiting a response from the BMC."

The platform permits to organise zones into regions and is customisable to the needs of the agencies. The exact details can be found here:

In addition, a team of IIT Bombay has developed the SAFE app, which can be used by officials for checking quarantine adherence. The app has three dimensions of verification location, identity, and time. It is capable of detecting cases where the person may leave the phone and go outside quarantine.