IIT-Bombay campus turns into animal haven

Mumbai: After the bovines, it was the turn of a feline to stray into the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Three nights ago, a leopard strayed into the campus, causing panic among everyone present in the institute.
Students are worried that such an incident may recur, and this time, a big cat may once again strayed into their hostel or classroom.
Last month, there were two instances of a cow straying into a classroom at the (IIT-Bombay). In another incident earlier in the same month, a student was attacked by a buffalo.
The student, P Akshay, was on his way to the college laboratory from his hostel when the bulls charged at him and knocked him unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital in Vikhroli, where he was treated for abdominal injuries.
Following the July incidents, a committee was set up to manage the issue of stray bulls on the campus. Now, it will have to address the issue of walk-in predators. Students feel stronger measures must be taken before it is too late. So far, no concrete steps have been taken to tackle this latest peril.
IIT-Bombay is adjacent to the national park and Aarey Colony, both natural habitats of leopards. The animals often come to quench their thirst at the Powai lake in IIT.
