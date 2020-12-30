IGR defends revised RR rates in some parts of Mumbai

The Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Omprakash Deshmukh at his meeting with the Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat has strongly defended his approval for revision in ready recknor (RR) rates in some areas of Mumbai. Deshmukh has argued that the RR rates were tweaked in lands in residential zones and affected by CRZ I,II and III, land under reservations as per Development Plan and affected by CRZ I,II and III and land in no development zone.

The IGR has not stayed these changes even after former CM Devendra Fadnavis in a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the revision in RR rates will benefit few influential realty players. As reported by FPJ, Deshmukh on Tuesday during his meeting with Thorat has denied any wrongdoing. He strongly defended tweaking of RR rates in some parts especially in no development zone and natural area zone in CRZ I by fixing the uniform RR rate of 30 per cent of adjoining lands instead of the present 40 per cent.

A Revenue Department Officer, who is privy to the deliberations of Tuesday’s meeting, said.

“The revised rates are currently applicable and IGR has not stayed the changes. It is now up to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take a call in this regard.’’ He further stated IGR has taken decision citing letter written by BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar to former Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil in January 2018. Patil then asked IGR to examine and take the decision.

Sagar in a letter said, “The stamp duty RR book does not give the valuation of lands in residential zone and affected by CRZ I,II and III, land under reservations as per Development Plan and affected by CRZ I,II and III and land in no development zone. Normally, there are rare transactions made under this category and hence it is difficult to value the property. Therefore, the valuation for such property needs to be clarified.”

The BMC in a letter dated October 21, 2020 to the additional chief secretary of revenue department had said that IGR had proposed the RR rate for natural area in CRZ 1 zone be considered as 25% of the market rate shown in zone of the adjoining lands is not in consonance with the provisions made in Development Plan and Development Control and Promotion Regulations. BMC had taken up its case pertaining to land where the storm water pumping station is proposed at Oshiwara.

However, BMC argued that there was no proper reasoning given for the adoption of 25 per cent rate of the adjoining land. It was not legally correct.