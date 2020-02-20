'If you wish to be a good leader...': Amruta Fadnavis plays music, follows 'great leader' PM Modi

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife and artist Amruta Fadnavis, following Prime Minister Modi's footsteps, posted a video playing a musical instrument on Thursday.
Taking to the micro-blogging website, she wrote, "If you wish to be a good leader, you must become a good follower of a great leader !!!"
"Darte toh vo hai jo apni chavi ke liye marte hai! Main toh Hindustan ki chavi ke liye marta hu, ise liye kisi se bhi nahi darta hu! (Afraid are the ones who die for their image! I die for the image of India, that is why I am not afraid of anyone! - Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen playing a musical instrument on Wednesday when he visited the 'Hunar Haat' at India Gate, where artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country were showcasing their art and wares besides unique cuisines from different regions of India.
PM Modi tweeted the video. He wrote, "Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat..."
He also shared his experience of the visit. He tweeted, "The colours and diversity of India on display...Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it." Prime Minister also said that the participation of people from all across India makes Hunar Haat a vibrant place. He also tweeted several photos of the visit.
He also met specially-abled artists. Expressing about the same, he tweeted, Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon..." Prime Minister Modi said that he had a tasty Litti Chokha with a hot cup of tea for lunch. "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea...," he tweeted.
Modi also shared a video of the event in another tweet, saying "Glimpses of our culture and diversity in one map...have a look at this." The 'Hunar Haat' is organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in various cities. The Ministry also pays stipends to the participating artisans and craftsmen. In Delhi, the fair is held every year in February.
