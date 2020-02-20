'If you wish to be a good leader...': Amruta Fadnavis plays music, follows 'great leader' PM Modi

He also shared his experience of the visit. He tweeted, "The colours and diversity of India on display...Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it." Prime Minister also said that the participation of people from all across India makes Hunar Haat a vibrant place. He also tweeted several photos of the visit.

He also met specially-abled artists. Expressing about the same, he tweeted, Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon..." Prime Minister Modi said that he had a tasty Litti Chokha with a hot cup of tea for lunch. "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea...," he tweeted.

Modi also shared a video of the event in another tweet, saying "Glimpses of our culture and diversity in one map...have a look at this." The 'Hunar Haat' is organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in various cities. The Ministry also pays stipends to the participating artisans and craftsmen. In Delhi, the fair is held every year in February.