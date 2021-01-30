'If you do not have power...': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut makes emotional appeal amid farmers' protest

Earlier, after the violence in Delhi on Republic Day, Raut had alleged that it was a premeditated plot to discredit the farmers’ agitation, which has been underway to demand the repeal of farm laws and provide legal status for the minimum support price.

“It seems it was necessary to discredit the farmers' protest, considering the overwhelming response it was receiving from across the country. Under the garb of nationalism, efforts are underway to uproot farmers,” alleged Raut.

Peeved over developments at the Ghazipur border site of farmers' protest, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) on Friday re-launched its stir over the new farm laws, just a day after it had announced withdrawing its protest in Noida.

BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Thakur Sheoraj Singh Bhati on Thursday had announced ending the protest in view of the violence during farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

He and some of his union members later Thursday also met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

On the union chief's call, office bearers of BKU (Lok Shakti) attended the mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, while scores of supporters reached Ghazipur border to join the stir there on Friday evening.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

