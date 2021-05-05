“If vaccine makers are threatened with dire consequences...”: Plea in Bombay High Court seeks investigation into threat to Adar Poonawalla, Z plus security

Mumbai, May 5: An advocate has moved the Bombay High Court seeking Z plus security cover for Adar Poonawalla, the chairperson of Serum Institute of India (SII), which is producing the Covishield vaccine.

The plea also seeks a thorough investigation into the alleged threats being extended to Poonawalla by the chief ministers of certain states and big businessmen, demanding more supply of the vaccines.

The petition filed by advocate Datta Mane would be mentioned on Thursday morning before a bench headed by Justice Sambhaji Shinde for an urgent hearing.

"I have learnt from newspaper reports that Adar Poonawalla has been receiving threats from chief ministers of a few states and also big businessmen demanding more supply of the vaccines," Mane has said in his plea.

"From his interview, it does appear that the Maharashtra government , as well as the Union government, have not ensured the safety of Poonawalla, his family members, and also the properties of the Serum Institute of India. He has now moved to the United Kingdom" the plea reads further.