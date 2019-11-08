‘If Uddhav talked to Shah in my absence…’: Fadnavis on demand for sharing CM seat

On Friday, an incandescent Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Shiv Sena over its treatment after the election results came out.

He called Uddhav’s statement that all options were available as ‘shocking’. He said: “People have voted for the Mahayuti government together, but now allies are looking for their own interests. I want to make one thing clear about their demand for a rotational chief minister, that I have no knowledge of such an understanding or deal between the two parties. If Uddhav Thackeray has spoken to Amit Shah in my absence, then I am not aware of it.”

“Whatever the issues were, they should have been resolved by talks, but that has not happened. In the past five years, there has been mutual respect between the allies, but now Uddhav Thackeray has not taken my calls," Fadnavis said.

"I again want to make it clear that it was never decided that the CM's post will be shared. There was never a decision on this issue. Even Amit Shah ji and Nitin Gadkari ji said this was never decided," he said.

The Sena had claimed that before the Lok Sabha polls, the two allies had decided to share the CM's post in the next term for two-and-half-years each. The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.