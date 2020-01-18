If RSS chief wants to implement vasectomy, PM Modi should enact law: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's view on two-child policy and said if the latter wants to implement vasectomy 'forcefully' then PM Modi should enact a law for the same. "Mohan Bhagwat ji wants a two-child law. Maybe he doesn't know that Maharashtra already has several laws on this along with many other states.

In Maharashtra, people with a third child cannot fight local body polls. Still, if Bhagwatji wants to forcefully implement vasectomies then let Modiji make such a law and make people undergo vasectomy," said Malik while speaking to ANI.

"We saw in the past what happened when vasectomy was implemented. Let's see how this law will be passed," he added. Malik further stated that illiteracy prevails where there are more children, so the government should spend more money on education.