If BJP-Shiv Sena fail floor test, then will certainly try to form government: NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday said BJP and Shiv Sena have got the mandate to form government in Maharashtra and urged the NDA allies to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the house.

He also said if BJP-Shiv Sena fails to prove majority, then they will "certainly try to form the government." "BJP-Shiv-Sena alliance have got people's mandate to form a stable govt in Maharashtra. We want them to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the House. If they are not able to prove majority, then, we will certainly try to form the government," he said while talking to ANI.