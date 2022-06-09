e-Paper Get App

'If anything happens BJP will be responsible': Sanjay Raut on Al-Qaeda threat letter

Raut's remarks follow after AQIS threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" amid a brewing controversy over the remarks by BJP leaders on the founder of Islam.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
'If anything happens BJP will be responsible': Sanjay Raut on Al-Qaeda threat letter | ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for allegedly damaging the social harmony of the country and referring to reports of threats of suicide attacks from terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) said that "BJP will be responsible if anything happens".

"Everything was fine in the country but the spokesperson of BJP wants a clash between two religions. If anything happens in the country then BJP is responsible for it. We will do our work but when will they take cognizance of those who are behind all this?" Raut told reporters here.

The threat statement said, "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat".

Following this, alerts have been issued across Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat through law enforcement agencies to strict the vigil at specific locations like airports, metro, railway stations and market areas, said the source, privy to the development.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality.

