ICSE, ISC results: Mumbai shines with scores above 99 %

Across the country, over 2.07 lakh students appeared for the ICSE (Class 10) board exams, of which, 2.06 lakh students passed. As many as 85,611 students cleared the ISC (Class 12) board exams out of a total of 88,409 students. The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.

The pass percentage for ICSE this year was 99.33, up from last year’s 98.54 per cent, while the pass percentage for ISC was 96.82, also up from last year’s 96.52 per cent.

In the ICSE exams, 94,937 girls (99.68%) passed out of 95,234 who appeared across the country, while 1,11,588 boys (99.04%) cleared the exam out of the 1,12,668 who took the exams.

In ISC, 40,170 girls (98.02%) passed across the country, out of 40,980, while 45,441 boys (95.80%) cleared the exam of the 47,429 who appeared.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. However, a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable. The online window will remain open from July 10 to 16.