ICSE, ISC results: Mumbai shines with scores above 99 %

Mumbai’s schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board exams, the results of which were declared on Friday. For the first time, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) did not declare a merit list as some exam papers were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the high scorers in the city, Samiksh Jain, a Class 10 student topped Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) securing 99.6 per cent with a perfect score of 100 in five subjects.
Jain said, "It was my 16th birthday four days ago, and this is the best gift. I was preparing for my exams for almost two years, studying notes with the help of my teachers."
Akshara Mistry, a Class 10 student of Children's Academy, Thakur Complex, Kandivali, scored 99.4 per cent with 100 marks in four subjects. "I balanced my studies with a lot of extracurricular activities such as playing the piano, participating in debate competitions and literary events," Mistry said. She plans to shift to the state HSC board for Class 12.
In the ISC (Class 12) results, Surabhi Shetty, a student of Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle scored 99.20 per cent in the Science stream. Shetty, who said she was not expecting a high percentage, said, "I was studying throughout, but I did not focus much on my board exams per say, because I wanted to pursue my higher studies abroad. I am glad that I scored high marks, as it will help in my admission for electrical engineering in the USA."
With two of her papers cancelled, Vasavi Bubna, a Class 12 student of The Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort was apprehensive before the results were declared. She scored 98.75 per cent in the Humanities stream.
Bubna said, "I was scared when the psychology and sociology papers were cancelled due to the pandemic. I knew I could perform well as those are scoring subjects, but finally, I am glad I managed to get a high percentage."
In the Commerce stream, Vedika Sakhardande, a Class 12 student of Jamnabai Narsee School topped the school by securing 98.50 per cent. Sakhardande said, "I attempted all the mock tests and consolidated all my notes. I did not study for long hours instead I studied in a disciplined manner and did a lot of revision."
Across the country, over 2.07 lakh students appeared for the ICSE (Class 10) board exams, of which, 2.06 lakh students passed. As many as 85,611 students cleared the ISC (Class 12) board exams out of a total of 88,409 students. The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.
The pass percentage for ICSE this year was 99.33, up from last year’s 98.54 per cent, while the pass percentage for ISC was 96.82, also up from last year’s 96.52 per cent.
In the ICSE exams, 94,937 girls (99.68%) passed out of 95,234 who appeared across the country, while 1,11,588 boys (99.04%) cleared the exam out of the 1,12,668 who took the exams.
In ISC, 40,170 girls (98.02%) passed across the country, out of 40,980, while 45,441 boys (95.80%) cleared the exam of the 47,429 who appeared.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. However, a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable. The online window will remain open from July 10 to 16.
