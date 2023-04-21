ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case: No special consideration for lawyers from outside territorial jurisdiction, says Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: No special consideration will be given to lawyers and counsel who appear for clients from outside of its territorial jurisdiction, said the Bombay High Court recently.

“It is made clear that counsels appearing for the parties are from outside is no ground to grant special status to them. It is made clear that on the next date or any dates thereafter, no adjournment shall be granted on the ground that the counsels are from outside the territorial jurisdiction of this Court,” Justice Amit Borkar said.

The territorial jurisdiction of the principal seat extends across districts of Maharashtra including Solapur, Sangli and Sindhudurg which are far from Mumbai city where the principal seat presides.

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case

The HC passed the order while hearing a plea by Deepak Kochhar, husband of former Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, seeking quashing of money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon loan fraud case.

When Kochar’s plea was listed for hearing on April 17, his Advocate Dadhichi Mhaispurkar sought adjournment as his counsel who argued the matter could not appear due to difficulty.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, a counsel from Delhi had previously appeared in the matter for Kochhar.

While Justice Borkar allowed the request for adjournment, he clarified that no such further adjournments will be granted.