IAS Officer Sanjeev Jaiswal & Wife Prevented From Flying To Colombo Due To Lookout Circular By ED: Officials

IAS Sanjeev Jaiswal |

Senior IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and his wife were allegedly prevented from flying to Colombo last week at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The bureaucrat was stopped on the basis of a lookout circular (LoC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering case related to ₹4000 crore BMC Covid scam.

Jaiswal, however, denied any attempt to flee the country and clarified that he was at the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple. According to senior ED officials, Jaiswal and his wife had boarded a flight to Colombo and claimed to have obtained permission from the state government to fly abroad. The ED had questioned the 1996 batch IAS officer for over 10 hours at its Ballard Estate office last month.

