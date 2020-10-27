IAS officer Rahul Dwivedi posted as project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rahul Dwivedi, who had unearthed a Vyapam-like examination scam during the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure, was on Tuesday appointed as the state project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in Mumbai. Dwivedi, during his tenure as the Ahmednagar collector, had submitted a report on the irregularities in the examinations held for lower category posts in the state government. Last week, he was relieved from his post as the district collector and has now been given a new posting. Dwivedi’s posting coincides with the state government’s move to conduct a probe into the alleged scam.

The state Revenue Department sources told the Free Press Journal that Dwivedi exposed alleged irregularities in the examinations held for the recruitment of Class C personnel from the department. The examination was conducted by MahaPariksha portal. Dwivedi, who was processing the papers of 236 shortlisted candidates for Ahmednagar district, found that some of them had not appeared for the examination and their documents were signed by their relatives.

Thereafter, a probe revealed serious irregularities in the documents submitted by few candidates. Dwivedi, later, submitted a report to the state government for further action.

In a related development, the state government cancelled the transfer of IAS officer Ashwini Joshi as MD of the Maharashtra Petrochemicals Limited. The government also retained IAS Officer Dr Sudhakar Shinde as CEO of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Dr Shinde was recently transferred as the deputy secretary in the General Administration Department.

Further, Pune Additional Municipal Commissioner Shantanu Goyal has been shifted as MGNREGA commissioner at Nagpur. IAS officer MV Mohite has been posted as Washim Zilla Parishad CEO and IAS Officer Ajit Patil has been posted as the joint secretary of the General Administration Department.