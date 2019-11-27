‘I won't speak to media from now on, my mission is over’: Sanjay Raut

A day before Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that he won't speak to media from now as his mission is over.

"I won't speak to the media from now on, my responsibilities are less, my mission is over, our spacecraft has landed safely in Maharashtra", Sanjay Raut told the Republic World. He also slammed BJP and stated that "You have insulted Maharashtra." Raut intensifying his attack on the BJP added, "Even after using "Aghori" tricks, CM of BJP cannot sustain power."