‘I won't speak to media from now on, my mission is over’: Sanjay Raut

A day before Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that he won't speak to media from now as his mission is over.
"I won't speak to the media from now on, my responsibilities are less, my mission is over, our spacecraft has landed safely in Maharashtra", Sanjay Raut told the Republic World. He also slammed BJP and stated that "You have insulted Maharashtra." Raut intensifying his attack on the BJP added, "Even after using "Aghori" tricks, CM of BJP cannot sustain power."
"I am saying this from the first day that we will form the government. I have said that our 'Suryaan' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. But everyone was laughing at us. But now our 'Suryayaan' has landed safely (Maine kaha tha,'hamara surya yaan mantrale ke chhate manjil par safely land karega',tab sab hass rahe the. Lekin hamare surya yaan ka safe landing hogaya)", Raut said while addressing media.
"People shouldn't be surprised if "Suryayaan' Sena lands up in Delhi (Aane wale samay mein agar ye surya yaan Delhi mein bhi utre toh aapko aashcharya nahi hoga)," he said. He said while referring 'Suryayaan' as a leader from his party.
