‘I Will Not Learn Marathi,’ Migrant Worker Says; Later Apologises After Alleged MNS Intervention - VIDEO

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Thane: A video from Dombivli has gone viral on social media, showing a migrant worker initially refusing to learn Marathi and later apologising after alleged intervention by members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The clip, shared by the Instagram handle ‘mumbaiculture.in’, captures a heated exchange between the worker and the person recording the video. In the footage, the man is heard asserting that he sees no need to learn the local language. He repeatedly states that he will not learn Marathi despite being employed in the city.

During the exchange, the person behind the camera reminds him that he is in Dombivli, located in Maharashtra, where Marathi is the primary language. In response, the worker claims that he is not dependent on employment in Mumbai, adding that there is no shortage of work opportunities in his home state of Bihar.

When asked why he chose to come to Maharashtra, the worker responds that he had been called, suggesting that his presence in the state was demand-driven.

The video then cuts to a later moment where the same individual appears to soften his stance. He is seen acknowledging his mistake and expressing willingness to learn Marathi. He states that since he wishes to continue working in the city, he will make an effort to understand and speak the language.

According to the caption accompanying the video, MNS workers allegedly intervened in the matter, following which the worker issued the apology.

The incident has once again sparked conversations around language, identity, and migration in Maharashtra. While Mumbai continues to attract workers from across the country, such episodes highlight the ongoing tension between local cultural expectations and the realities of a diverse, migrant-driven workforce.

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