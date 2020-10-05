'I was preparing for last four years...': Chirag Falor who topped JEE Advanced 2020 tells FPJ

A total number of 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both Paper 1 and 2 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) 2020. Out of this, 43,204 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020.

Chirag Falor, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) zone topped in the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2020 by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks. Falor, who is originally from Pune, Maharashtra is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA.

Falor told The Free Press Journal (FPJ), "I did not expect to top the JEE Advanced exam. I was preparing since the last four years for this exam and was expecting high marks but topping the exam has come as a surprise. After completing my Undergraduate (UG) programme, I want to pursue research in Astrophysics."

While among females, Kanishka Mittal, a student of of IIT Roorkee zone is the top ranked female with CRL 17. Mittal secured 315 marks out of 396. Out of 43,204 candidates who have qualified, 6,707 are females.

Total 10 candidates in Common Rank List (CR) in India

1 CHIRAG FALOR

2 GANGULA BHUVAN REDDY

3 VAIBHAV RAJ

4 R MUHENDER RAJ

5 KESHAV AGARWAL

6 HARDIK RAJPAL

7 VEDANG DHIRENDRA ASGAONKAR

8 SWAYAM SHASHANK CHUBE

9 HARSHVARDHAN AGARWAL

10 DHVANIT BENIWAL



Zone wise female toppers

Zone - Candidate Name - CRL

IIT Bombay - NIYATI MANISH MEHTA- 62

IIT Delhi - GUTTA SINDHUJA - 18

IIT Guwahati - AAKRITY PANDEY - 952

IIT Kanpur - SHREEYA MOGHE - 402

IIT Kharagpur - ANUSHKA - 177

IIT Madras - KOTHAPALLI NAMITHA - 44

IIT Roorkee - KANISHKA MITTAL - 17

JEE Advanced is a competitive exam which helps to secure admissions in either the IITs or the Indian School of Mines (ISM). The JEE Advanced exam of Paper 1 and Paper 2 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on September 27, 2020, respectively.

JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates can now register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) from 2 pm on Oct 5 until 11.59 pm on Oct 6, 2020 on the candidate portal.