'I Thank Mumbai Congress President...': Ashok Chavan's Slip Of Tongue Referring To Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar (VIDEO)

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan who joined the BJP after quitting Congress party, mistakenly called Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar 'Congress Mumbai president'.

''I thank Mumbai Congress president...," said Ashok Chavan. The unintentional remark, evidently was a slip of the tongue and cracked up laughter among BJP supporters assembled to welcome him into the party. Although, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis corrected Chavan and added to the situation with his own laughter and lighten the room's environment.

Apologising for the slip of tongue, Chavan said, "I have just joined (the BJP). Hence, the mistake. I am starting a new journey by joining the BJP after 38 years in the Congress."

The heavyweight leader from the Nanded region said he has always been a part of "positive politics". "The Prime Minister has taken a pledge for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Sometimes, I was accused of not opposing him. But I have always done positive politics," he added.

"It is my first press conference in the BJP office, please understand," he said.

The Congress leader then clarified that he had set no terms for joining the BJP. "I will do what the party tells me to. I have asked for nothing. Nobody asked me to leave. This is my decision," he said.

Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress after 38 years

Ashok Chavan had resigned from the Congress party after three decades on February 12 and joined the BJP in a shocker. Chavan's supporter Amar Rajurkar, who resigned as a MLC has also joined the BJP today. He also claimed that he did not force anyone to leave the Congress party.

Chavan is also expected to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls on Wednesday. It is also noteworthy that it is the deadline to file nomination for the election to the Upper House that quickened his BJP entry. After resigning said that he would take the decision of joining any political party after couple of days.

Chavan was invited into the party by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, among others.