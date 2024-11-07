 'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, the chief minister said some people had abandoned the symbol and he had to rescue it.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the Shiv Sena belonged solely to party founder Bal Thackeray.

Referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, the chief minister said some people had abandoned the symbol and he had to rescue it.

“I jumped into the fire to protect the bow and arrow and ensure the dignity of Shiv Sena, despite the consequences,” Shinde stated while addressing a Mahayuti workers’ meeting in Thane.

He said the opposition had once petitioned the Election Commission to freeze the party’s symbol. “While they wanted to destroy it, we made sure it retained its dignity. I risked everything to protect it and ensure that the spirit of Shiv Sena remained intact,” Shinde said.

The CM also referred to the political turmoil in the state over the past two-and-a-half years, claiming that it was his leadership that toppled the previous government and set the course for change. He stated that the current torch (UBT party symbol) being carried by the opposition was no longer a symbol of revolution but one that burns down homes.

Shinde highlighted the importance of party workers, quoting Bal Thackeray’s belief that the biggest position in Shiv Sena was that of party worker.

“A leader must stand by the worker during tough times,” he said.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators...
article-image

Shinde said his government had removed the ‘speed bumps’ left by the previous MVA government and initiated various development projects. He spoke about the state’s emphasis on welfare schemes, citing the success of the ‘Ladki Bachao’ (Save the Girl Child) initiative. “This government delivers, unlike others who take bribes and end up in jail,” Shinde said.

Later in the day, Shinde inaugurated the election office of Tukaram Kate, the Mahayuti candidate for Chembur. He called Chembur the “heart of Mumbai” and a stronghold of the ruling alliance.

He promised to address the redevelopment issues in the area and expressed confidence that the people of Chembur would elect the Mahayuti candidates with a clear majority.

