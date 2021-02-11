'I have full faith in EVMs’: Ajit Pawar says political parties blame machines when they lose elections

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's remarks come after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on February 2 asked the state legislature to frame a law to give voters the option of using ballot papers besides EVMs in the local governing bodies' and state Assembly polls.

Speaking to PTI, Patole had said, "I have asked the state government to frame a law in this connection. The state government can frame a law. In the past, doubts were raised during the elections (about EVM tampering)." Voting is a fundamental right and one should have the option of casting vote using ballot papers or EVM, he said.

Several parties, including the Congress, had in the past urged the Election Commission to revert to the ballot paper system, alleging tampering of EVMs in polls.

However, the BJP had previously hit out at the opposition parties for raising doubts over the credibility of EVMs. In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in power under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while the BJP is in the opposition in the state.

