I have been inspired by Thackeray, says Pandurang Barora

<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>The NCP legislator from Shahapur Pandurang Barora, joined Shiv Sena on Wednesday. The former NCP leader's entry is expected to strengthen Sena in Thane and Palghar districts. Palghar District Congress President Kedar Kale and former Youth Congress President Anand Dube too joined Sena with Barora. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray welcomed them in the party. "The guardian minister of Thane district, Eknath Shinde has done good developmental work in my constituency. </p><p>Our three generations were with Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar, but have always been inspired by thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray. Therefore I decided to change the party," Barora told the media. He also stated the development work should not be restricted to only Bhiwandi but should reach upto Shahapur. In an indirect reference to Lord Vitthal, Sena said the 'Pandurang' has joined their party. He also promised to solve the water crisis in Shahapur. He also said, Thane has always been the bastion of Sena and he will work contribute to ensure it remains so. </p><p><strong>- FPJ POLITICAL BUREAU</strong></p>