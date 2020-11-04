'I have been beaten': Arnab Goswami alleges assault by cops after arrest

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday alleged that he was beaten up by the police after his arrest in connection with the suicide of a 53- year-old interior designer in 2018.
Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the suicide of Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited.
Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.
Later as he was brought to Alibaug Police station, Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police."
Watch Arnab Goswami in custody telling ANI that he was beaten up by the police:
Police on Wednesday raided Goswami's home and arrested him for allegedly abetting suicide of Anvay Naik. An official said a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence here. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.
A 53-year-old interior designer and his mother allegedly committed suicide in 2018 over non-payment of dues by Arnab Goswami.
The suicide note purportedly written by Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, said he was forced to take his life as he was not paid dues of Rs 5.40 crore by the three accused.
Adnya Naik, daughter of interior designer Anvay Naik, claimed earlier this year that Alibag Police in neighbouring Raigad district did not probe the non-payment of dues which had driven her father and grandmother to suicide.
The Maharashtra government said in May this year that it had ordered reinvestigation by the CID into the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer and his mother, allegedly over non-payment of dues by TV journalist Arnab Goswami and two others.
State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said he ordered reinvestigation after Adnya Naik claimed that Alibag Police did not probe the non-payment of dues.
Republic TV had then denied the allegation and said that certain vested interest groups were running "a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against the company by exploiting the tragic event".
