'I have been beaten': Arnab Goswami alleges assault by cops after arrest

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday alleged that he was beaten up by the police after his arrest in connection with the suicide of a 53- year-old interior designer in 2018.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the suicide of Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

Later as he was brought to Alibaug Police station, Goswami said, "I have been beaten by the police."

Watch Arnab Goswami in custody telling ANI that he was beaten up by the police: