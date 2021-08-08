‘I call dogs my gurus’: Author Dr. Manjiri Prabhu speaks about her new book 'The DOGtrine of Peace', and more; watch video

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Can you talk about 'The DOGtrine of Peace' and the people you interviewed for the book?

This book is about my philosophy that if you want peace in life, if you want to find an alternative path to spirituality, there is an answer and that is dogs. To endorse my theory, I needed people from different walks of life who would put in their theories too. And that is why I interviewed Bharatiya Janata Party MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, actor and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza, Dr Stanley Coren—he has done research with dogs, dog behaviour and bonding, Penelope Smith--she is one of the first animal communicators from the United States, Bharat Dhabolkar--he is an adman, producer and was one of the first people to have animals in his office to make the atmosphere lively. It has been an interesting journey.

How did you come across this philosophy?

Dogs have been a part of my life since childhood. While growing up, I never understood their importance until a point when I formed a solid bond with one of my dogs. She opened the floodgates for me and then I started interacting with community dogs and taking care of them. I realised dogs are being treated like any other animal. They should be treated with utmost care. They have been a part of our lives for over 15,000 years, and we have taken them for granted. Cats and cattle can live independently and have a role in the environment but dogs are the only animals that are so domesticated that they can't live without human beings. I realised I've to look at this differently, and that is when this philosophy came into my mind.