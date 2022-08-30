'I am 82, not running for PM or any other office,' announces NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | PTI

NCP president Sharad Pawar has made a major announcement that he is now 82 and not running for the Prime Minister’s post or will not hold any other office after the next general elections. ‘’Morarji Desai was lucky as he became PM at the age of 82. However, I do not want to follow Morarji’s example,’’ he announced. Pawar’s disclosure came when a section of his party members was making a strong campaign for Pawar to be the PM.

‘’I will no longer hold any post in the government. My age is 82. Morarji Desai was lucky. He became the Prime Minister at the age of 82. However, I do not want to follow Morarji’s example,’’ he reiterated.

‘’My formula is that people of different political views should contribute to solving the sufferings and problems of the common people of this country. I will not take the responsibility of power now", said Pawar.

Pawar made this disclosure days after he had clarified that he was not in the race and he won’t be the opposition candidate for the Presidential election.

Meanwhile, Pawar on the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress, said that they were in discussion whether they should contest the upcoming elections together or separately. ‘’Our party is weighing all options but no decision has been made. My personal opinion is that if people want to be given an alternative (to BJP) in the country, then like-minded people and parties, who believe in the common agenda, should come together,’’ he noted.