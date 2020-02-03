Husband held for abetting wife's suicide in Andheri

Mumbai: D N Nagar Police have arrested a real estate agent for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide last Saturday. Police said, Sandip Patil, a realtor, was having an extra-marital affair and had brought his mistress to stay under the same roof as his wife. Despite his wife Sayali's repeated requests to keep his affairs separate, he would not do so. In desperation, she took an overdose of sleeping pills and died, after three days of treatment at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Andheri.

According to police sources, Sayali, a dancer, was married to Sandip, in what was her second shot at marital bliss, around 15 years ago. The couple has three children. However, in 2010, Sandip cheated on her. When Sayali found out, she asked him to sever ties with his girlfriend but to no avail. "Things went out of hand when Sandip brought his mistress home and Sayli went into depression," said Sayali's father, the complainant.

Police said, Sayali had verdosed on sleeping pills last week and was rushed to the hospital, where she battled for life for three days. Police recovered a suicide note, which read that nobody should be held responsible, but her father registered a complaint with the DN Nagar police against Sandip anyway.