Hungry? Get a meal for Rs 10

Mumbai: In their election manifestos, both Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to gain an upper hand over other parties (and perhaps over each other) by announcing that they would provide meals at cheap rates. Whereas BJP said it would offer a wholesome meal at Rs 5 only, Sena promised one at Rs 10.

Now, with a Sena-led government in place, a Rs 10-meal seems to be a reality, thanks to Mumbai’s ubiquitous Dabbawalas who have straightaway started a distribution centre Vikhroli to provide to the poor food at this unbelievable price.

Dabbawalas have expressed their happiness over Uddhav Thackeray becoming the chief minster and they made it known with their presence at the swearing-in ceremony held at Shivaji Park on Thursday. The Mumbai Dabbawala Association had extended its support to Shiv Sena in the Assembly elections.

According to the association, as soon as Thackeray became the chief minister and announced scrapping of the Metro carshed work at Aarey, the dabbawalas have announced to provide meals at Rs 10 as was promised in Sena’s manifesto. Following this announcement, dabbawalas will now start the first such food distribution centre at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli for the poor and the needy. Dr Pawan Agrawal, who is doing a PHD on Mumbai’s dabbawalas, has given this space at free of cost to the association for this yeoman service.

The association has stated that they will provide nutritious food in the afternoon everyday between 12 and 2 pm and also in the night at the centre. For senior citizens, who cannot go to the centre, food will be delivered at their doorstep with a minimal charge.

The centre will start within fifteen days as some renovations are being carried out at the structure at Vikhroli, informed the association. Even though it is difficult to provide a healthy and sumptuous meal at Rs 10, dabbawalas Vitthal Sawant, Dashrath Kedari, Kailash Shinde, Anantha Talekar have stated that the food will be provided exactly at that price.

“We request the government to release subsidy for this initiative so that we can continue with the food centre and also open such centres at other places in the city,” said Talekar, president of the association.