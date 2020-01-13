Hundreds of trees chopped down in Nerul for golf course and residential project

On Sunday, hundreds of trees were chopped down in Nerul's mangrove area. The area where the trees were cut is the site of a proposed golf course project and residential complex.

According to the Asian Age, the trees were cut between 8.30 am and 3.30 pm on Sunday. Local residents later gathered at the site but failed to bring the tree felling to a halt. Soon after, local residents and environmentalists filed complaints with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and local police to stop the felling of trees.

Navi Mumbai-based activist Sunil Agarwal told the Asian Age, "The tree cutting was carried out hastily and even the police were prevented from entering the barricaded plots. In a short time of four to five hours, more than 500 trees in the entire area had been cut mercilessly."