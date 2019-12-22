'Hunar haat' inaugurated at Mumbai's BKC

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday inaugurated a 'Hunar Haat' at Bandra Kurla Complex here.

The 'Haat', a platform made available by the Union minority affairs ministry led by Naqvi to promote works of artists and craftsmen from minority communities, is being held at the MMRDA Ground in BKC. It began on December 20 and will go on till December 31.

More than 180 stalls have been set up at the 'Haat', where some 400 master artisans, including a substantial number of women artisans, and craftsmen from across the country are participating, a statement issued by Naqvi's office said.

The artisans have brought "indigenous exquisite" pieces of handicrafts and handloom work from every corner of the country, the statement said, adding that people visiting the Haat were also enjoying traditional delicacies from different states.

Besides, traditional dance, music, qawwali and other cultural programmes presented every day by renowned artists are also a major attraction for the visitors, it said.

Artistes like Hans Raj Hans, Sayra Khan, Supriya Joshi, Rahul Joshi, Farhan Sabri, Tarannum Mallik, Prem Bhatia, Harjot Kaur, Mickey Singh Narula, Mukesh Pancholi, Gul Saxena will enthrall the audience with their performances at the Haat, the statement said.

The statement quoted Koshyari as saying the 'Hunar Haat' was an effective platform to promote hidden talent of master artisans and craftsmen from across the country.

"Programmes such as Hunar Haat are contributing in strengthening our economy by financially empowering the needy artisans," Koshyari said.

According to the statement, Naqvi said the 'Haats' held so far have turned out to be an effective and successful mission to preserve and promote India's indigenous and traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsmen "which was on the verge of extinction".

Naqvi noted artisans participating in the Haats have also helped provide jobs and employment opportunities to other people through the platform.

"These artisans are receiving orders for their products not only from domestic but international markets too.

'Hunar Haat' has proved to be empowerment exchange for artisans and craftsmen," Naqvi said.

Naqvi further said the ministry has sanctioned 100 'Hunar Hubs' in different parts of the country within the first 100 days of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

The minister also said a 'Hunar Haat' will be organised next year at Lucknow (January 10 to January 20); Hyderabad (January 11 to January 19); Chandigarh (January 20 to February 1) and Indore (February 8 to February 16).