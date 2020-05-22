Humanity in times of coronavirus: This Mumbai-based doctor treats patients free of cost

"At the time of crisis when COVID19 cases are increasing rapidly, pressure on doctors and civic hospitals has increased tremendously. This is a time of service to nation and that is what I am doing and will continue to do so until this crisis ends," said Bhalerao.

In last two months of lockdown dr. Bhalerao has treated more than 10,000 patients for free. "After treating patients free for first three lockdowns even i started facing financial crisis so I started charging minimum amount at the begining of lockdown 4.0. However I realised that people just don't have enough money and whatever they are paying me could help them to survive for few more days, so I again stopped charging fees," he added. His wife Savita is also a doctor and runs her own clinic.