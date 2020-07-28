Huge traffic snarls on WEH, Vashi Toll Naka amid heavy showers

A fresh spell of heavy rains hit the city on Sunday leading to traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and the low lying areas of Hindmata and Parel, where traffic diversions had to be placed.

There was a considerably slow vehicular movement on the WEH, causing a congestion of 15-20 minutes during peak office hours, which also slightly affected Linking Road, SV Road along the Andheri-Santacruz-Bandra belt.

Incessant rains from Sunday night resulted in traffic jams on the WEH and on the Vashi Toll Naka in Navi Mumbai, causing a congestion and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Several areas like Santacruz, Hindmata, Sion, Kurla, Bandra, Andheri, and Khar were badly hit with knee-deep water logging, leading to traffic diversions.

According to traffic police officials, the overall traffic was managed well and there were no bottlenecks reported anywhere else in the city. Diversions were made at Hindamata, Parel and Dadar, but was later normalised, police said. As the rains stopped, vehicular movement was back to normal as is on a Monday, said a senior official.

Mumbai Police and traffic police were manning the streets in a bid to ensure that no bottleneck traffic is caused due to the heavy showers. "The usual spots like Samta Nagar-Malad stretch on the WEH and Jogeshwari-Andheri belt witnessed a little congestion, which was later resolved," said police.