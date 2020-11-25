Huge drug haul at Mumbai airport; cocaine worth Rs 18 cr seized from foreign national

In one of the biggest seizures of narcotics substances in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested a male national of the Republic of Guinea in possession of Cocaine worth Rs 18 crore in the illicit market at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).



With the latest seizure, the total quantity of Cocaine seized by DRI in the last ten days is around 4.5 kgs, having a value of Rs. 27 crore in the illicit market.

According to DRI, the accused identified as Moussa Camara, 34, was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai via Dubai. The DRI had received information about Camara arriving in the city on Tuesday afternoon carrying some narcotics substance in his baggage, which is prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

“DRI officers immediately swung into action, having successfully made seizures of 502 grams and 1 kg cocaine in the last ten days, and upon his arrival at the airport, Camara was identified with the help of his passport at the arrival hall,” a senior officer privy to the case said. “He was carrying a trolley bag with him which was then examined minutely under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. During the examination, it was found that the trolley bag had a false bottom in which a package was concealed.”