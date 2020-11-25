Huge drug haul at Mumbai airport; cocaine worth Rs 18 cr seized from foreign national

In one of the biggest seizures of narcotics substances in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested a male national of the Republic of Guinea in possession of Cocaine worth Rs 18 crore in the illicit market at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
With the latest seizure, the total quantity of Cocaine seized by DRI in the last ten days is around 4.5 kgs, having a value of Rs. 27 crore in the illicit market.
According to DRI, the accused identified as Moussa Camara, 34, was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai via Dubai. The DRI had received information about Camara arriving in the city on Tuesday afternoon carrying some narcotics substance in his baggage, which is prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).
“DRI officers immediately swung into action, having successfully made seizures of 502 grams and 1 kg cocaine in the last ten days, and upon his arrival at the airport, Camara was identified with the help of his passport at the arrival hall,” a senior officer privy to the case said. “He was carrying a trolley bag with him which was then examined minutely under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. During the examination, it was found that the trolley bag had a false bottom in which a package was concealed.”
On examination, the package was found to contain 2.935 kg of cocaine, valued at approximately Rs. 18 crores, which was seized under provisions of NDPS Act.
He was placed under arrest and produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, on Wednesday who remanded him for judicial custody up to December 8. “This is one of the biggest seizures of Cocaine at Mumbai airport in recent times and the second seizure of cocaine carried out by officers of DRI within two successive days,” the officer said.
On Tuesday, DRI arrested a female Malawi national in possession of Cocaine with an illicit market value of Rs 6 crore. During the examination, the accused passenger Ellena Kasakatira was found carrying two packages concealed in the special cavity made in her trolley bag and wrapped using black coloured carbon paper. On examination, each package was found to contain 500 grams of cocaine inside it. A total of 1000 grams of cocaine, having a market value of Rs. 6 crores, was recovered from the baggage and the same was seized under provisions of NDPS Act. Last week, DRI had arrested 4 persons, including two Nigerian nationals, in a case involving seizure of 502 grams of cocaine.
The agency has been keeping a close eye on the smuggling of banned narcotics substances. “These series of continuous seizures of cocaine by DRI in Mumbai is indicative of a very high demand of cocaine even though it is the most expensive narcotics drug. It has also highlighted the role of DRI as premier anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics agency, protecting Indian society from drug menace involving national as well as international mafia,” the agency stated.
