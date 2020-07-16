HSC results: Toppers score above 95 % in all 3 streams

Laying to rest students' concerns about how delayed assessment owing to the COVID-19 induced lockdown would impact results, the overall scores and pass percentage improved in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board exam results declared on Thursday, compared to that in 2019.The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra rose to 90.66 per cent from 85.88 per cent the previous year, a 4.78 per cent rise. Toppers in the city secured above 95 per cent in all three streams - Science, Commerce and Arts.

Dhruv Rambhia topped Maharashtra by securing 97.23 per cent in the Science stream. Rambhia, a student of Pace Junior Science College, Andheri, said, "I started studying 15 to 20 days before my HSC board exams. I was preparing for the JEE test throughout, so I was well versed with the HSC syllabus. I read all the notes from my textbooks and focussed on revision of the Class 12 syllabus." Rambhia wants to focus on research, and plans to secure admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Among the city toppers, Preet Jain who secured 96 per cent in the Arts stream preferred to study late into the night. Jain, a student of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, "I had a weird strategy, as I would study only late in the night. I preferred that time because I could focus and concentrate better. I participated in several college events and community service programmes. Now, I have kept my options open as I am preparing for my UPSC entrance exam to become an IAS officer, while simultaneously preparing for my law entrance test."

In the Commerce stream, Shravani Joshi, a student of V G Vaze College, Mulund, secured 95.38 per cent. "I did not have a specific pattern of studying, but I made the effort to understand each and every concept clearly. I would dance to refresh my mind as I am a trained Bharatanatyam dancer,” Shravani said,

In the Mumbai region, the overall pass percentage rose to 89.35 per cent from last year's 83.85 per cent. Of a total of over 3.13 lakh fresh students who appeared for the HSC Class 12 board exam, over 2.79 lakh students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls stood at 91.97, with 1,36,423 girls passing out of 1,48,339 who appeared. The pass percentage for boys was lower, at 87 per cent, with 1,43,508 passing out of a total of 1,64,952 who appeared.

Across Maharashtra, of a total of 14.13 lakh fresh students who appeared, 12.81 lakh cleared the exams conducted from February 18 to March 18. Girls outperformed boys, as out of 6,35,519 girls who appeared for the exam, 5,96,646 passed, leading to an overall pass percentage of 93.88 per cent. Of 7,78,168 boys who appeared, 6,85,066 cleared the exam, leading to a 88.04 pass percentage. Konkan region stood first with an overall pass percentage of 95.89, followed by Pune at 92.50 and Kolhapur at 92.42 per cent.

The exams were conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in 3,036 centres across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan districts.