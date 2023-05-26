HSC board exam results: Girls outperform boys in Navi Mumbai

Representational Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai: Girl students outperformed boys in the class 12th board examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Department. The results were announced on Thursday.

Overall pass percentage in Navi Mumbai: 89.57%

A total of 15,823 from 63 colleges and schools in Navi Mumbai appeared for the 12th examination of which 8,424 were boys and 7,342 were girls. Out of the total, 15,727 students appeared, 7,405 boys and 6,682 girls passed. The overall pass percentage for Navi Mumbai is 89.57%, with 91.49% of girls passing.

Pass percentage in various areas of the city

In the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, the pass percentage was noted to be 96.53%. Similarly, in the Uran division, the passing percentage is 93.24%. The pass percentage for Panvel is 96.53%, with 97.32% of girls and 95.82% of boys passing. Similarly, the pass percentage for Uran is 93.24%, with 89.65% of boys and 96.80% of girls passing.

A number of schools and colleges in the city scored a 100% pass result including Fr. Agnel Multipurpose School and Junior College Vashi, Bharati Vidyapeeth Prashala and Junior College, Dnyanpushpa Vidyaniketan, St. Mary’s Multipurpose High School and Junior College, among others.