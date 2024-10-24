 How To Identify 'Fast Meters'? Mumbai Police Shares VIDEO Alerting Citizens Traveling In Autos; Commuters REACT
HomeMumbaiHow To Identify 'Fast Meters'? Mumbai Police Shares VIDEO Alerting Citizens Traveling In Autos; Commuters REACT

How To Identify 'Fast Meters'? Mumbai Police Shares VIDEO Alerting Citizens Traveling In Autos; Commuters REACT

Mumbai Traffic Police has shared a video to help citizens identify if the auto-rickshaw meters are faulty. Complaints over the meters running fast are common in the city and the Mumbai police's initiative has cautioned the commuters. However, Mumbaikars have reacted to the awareness video by sharing their experiences

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Mumbai Traffic Police

Mumbai: The complaints over the auto-rickshaw meters running fast resulting higher bills are not new. The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday shared an informative video on its official X handle explaining citizens how to identify faulty auto-rickshaw video.

"Wondering how your auto-rickshaw bill is travelling faster than light? No rocket science - here’s a simple guide to help you identify whether the Auto Rickshaw meter is faulty or not," the post said.

Explaining in the video, the officer points out at the small red light blinking at the extreme right end of the meter. The officer also explains that there should be only ONE red light after the amount at the meter. The officer also shows how after switching on a button, the meter starts running faster. "Stay aware, identify and complain about faulty meters," the Mumbai police said in its post.

However, soon the Mumbaikars started reacting on the Mumbai Traffic Police's video sharing their experiences. "They kept saying electronic meters can't be tampered. I always called them out. Been happening since 5+ years," said a user Pooja Adu.

A lady commuter posted a video highlighting all three auto rickshaws in Mumbai she travelled in, had the second red light blinking. Several other commuters shared experiences saying they have found many autos with the meters with two red lights.

