'How shameful': Twitterati fume over Bihar police traveling by auto-rickshaw in Mumbai

A team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to probe an 'abetment to suicide' case registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Sushant Singh's father, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty, the deceased actor's friend, and six others in Patna on Tuesday.
"Mumbai police are providing assistance to us. We cannot talk about the investigation," an officer from the Bihar police team said.
The team also met Rajput's sister Mitu Singh in suburban Versova and recorded her statement, said a city police source. Before that, the team visited Rajput's apartment in Bandra, he added.
However, the cops were seen travelling across Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw which fumed many SSR fans calling out the state government and Mumbai Police for not cooperating.
One user wrote, "Patna cops in Mumbai travelling in autos from one place to another for recording statements. No support, No cooperation from Mumbai Police so far. It’s been 5 days. Should jurisdiction dispute come in the way of a family’s quest for justice?"
“The officials from Bihar police are travelling in Auto in Mumbai; this is how Mumbai police is cooperating them. Maharashtra government is too desperate to hide everything from public, government is protecting those who tweets for them. But salute to Bihar police,” added another.
Meanwhile, there were others who also pointed out that the cops were travelling in a BMW for the last couple of days and decided to take public transport only recently.
Sushant Singh Rajput (34), who had starred in films such as "Chichhore", "Kai Po Che" and "Kedarnath", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.
The Mumbai police who are already investigating the alleged suicide have questioned several people from the film industry.
But in a surprising twist, the actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74), who had so far maintained silence about his son's death, on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Chakraborty and six others including her family members for alleged abetment to suicide.
The case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).
Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said the Bihar police did not follow established protocols.
"The Mumbai police have registered a case... from day one we are investigating it," he said.
"Whenever a police team from a state visits another state for investigation, there are some protocols which are to be followed.. these were not followed," Desai told a news channel here.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Wednesday ruled out a CBI probe into the death of Rajput.
"The Mumbai police are investigating the case and there is no question of the case being handed over to the CBI," Deshmukh had said.
