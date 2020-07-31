'How shameful': Twitterati fume over Bihar police traveling by auto-rickshaw in Mumbai

A team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to probe an 'abetment to suicide' case registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Sushant Singh's father, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty, the deceased actor's friend, and six others in Patna on Tuesday.

"Mumbai police are providing assistance to us. We cannot talk about the investigation," an officer from the Bihar police team said.

The team also met Rajput's sister Mitu Singh in suburban Versova and recorded her statement, said a city police source. Before that, the team visited Rajput's apartment in Bandra, he added.